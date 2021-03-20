Allonnia raises funds for PFAS remediation

Boston-based Allonnia has raised a $20 million addition to its series A round from the cleantech investment fund Evok Innovations to speed development of microbial technology that degrades stubborn pollutants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water. Allonnia spun off from Ginkgo Bioworks in October with $40 million from Battelle Memorial Institute, General Atlantic, and other backers. The start-up will acquire an Evok-owned company, Metabolik Technologies, which develops microbes to remediate pollutants such as naphthenic acid from oil and gas extraction in the Alberta oil sands.
