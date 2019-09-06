Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Device draws drinking water from desert air

Aluminum-based MOF with rapid water-sorption dynamics gives water harvester a boost

by Bethany Halford
September 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The structure of an aluminum-based MOF.
Credit: Nikita Hanikel/Yaghi research group

With water scarcity becoming an increasingly pressing global problem, a team of chemists has developed a device that can pull potable water from air—even in the Mojave Desert. At the heart of the microwave-sized machine, from the University of California, Berkeley’s Omar M. Yaghi and colleagues, is an aluminum-based metal-organic framework (MOF), known as MOF-303 (shown). Although MOF-based water harvesters aren’t new, the current device is capable of harvesting 10 times as much water as earlier versions of this device that used MOF-801 (ACS Cent. Sci. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.9b00745). That boost in yield comes from solar- or battery-powered fans that drive water off the MOF as well as from MOF-303’s ability to hold more water than MOF-801 and its adsorbing and desorbing kinetics. MOF-303 pulls in and releases water much faster than MOF-801. In an arid indoor environment with a relative humidity of 32%, the device can generate 1.3 L of water for each kilogram of MOF in 24 h. The group also took the device out to the Mojave Desert, where it could pull as much as 0.7 L of water for each kilogram of MOF in 24 h. Yaghi has a start-up company, Water Harvesting, which is developing a commercial device based on the technology.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE