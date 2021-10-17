Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Groups want tighter water pollution limits for US industry

by Cheryl Hogue
October 17, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows a man wearing a hard hat, safety glasses, and a safety vest standing next to a wastewater treatment tank.
Credit: Shutterstock
Technology-based water pollution limits for some US industrial sectors are over 40 years old.

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s water pollution limits for some industry sectors are based on the capability of available treatment technology to control contaminants. Those technology-based water pollution limits for key parts of the chemical industry are decades old. Now, environmental advocacy groups are calling for the EPA to tighten these sector-specific pollution caps, called effluent limitation guidelines, which the agency sets under the Clean Water Act. Such a move is justified because water pollution control technology is more effective now than it was when the EPA established these restrictions, the Environmental Integrity Project and 60 other organizations say in a recent letter to the agency. For example, the EPA set water pollution limits for the paint formulation industry in 1975 and for the inorganic chemical sector in 1982 and has never revised them, the groups say in their letter. The EPA last revised limits for soap and detergent makers in 1975; carbon black manufacturers in 1978; organic chemicals, plastics, and synthetic fiber producers in 1993; pesticide chemical makers in 1998; and pharmaceutical producers in 2003. The environmental groups want the EPA to review and tighten effluent limits for another 50 industrial sectors as well.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE