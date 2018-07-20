Advertisement

Pollution

India’s Supreme Court slams lack of action to address Taj Mahal deterioration

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
July 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 30
Photo of a river bank covered in trash, with the Taj Mahal in the background.
Credit: Nick Garbutt/NHPA/Photoshot/Newscom
The polluted Yamuna River is a breeding ground for insects whose excrement contributes to discoloration of the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is fast losing its splendor. Commissioned in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the monument is built of white marble that is turning brownish yellow. The discoloration is largely due to airborne particulate pollution emitted by nearby industrial sites. It also comes from excrement left by insects that breed in the nearby Yamuna River, which harbors considerable waste. On July 12, India’s Supreme Court slammed the country’s federal government for its “lethargy and apathy” in taking steps to protect the Taj. “Either we shut down the Taj or you demolish or restore it,” said the court, which has been trying to address the problem for three decades.—.

