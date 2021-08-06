Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Long-term study links air pollution exposure to dementia risk

Study strengthens the evidence that exposure to fine particulate matter increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

by Katherine Bourzac
August 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of Seattle skyline on a hazy day.
Credit: Shutterstock
Chronic exposure to fine particulate matter, visible here as haze over the Seattle skyline, is linked to dementia risk.

There’s a growing body of evidence that chronic exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) increases the risk of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and other kinds of dementia. Most studies linking PM2.5 to dementia were conducted over relatively short periods of up to 5 years. But researchers believe dementia develops over a longer time.

That’s why researchers led by Rachel Shaffer, a graduate student at the University of Washington, wanted to study risk over 10 years. They found that among a cohort of 5,546 adults in the Seattle area, for every additional microgram of PM2.5/mm3 of air a person was exposed to over the course of a decade, the risk of developing dementia increased 16% (Environ. Health Perspect. 2021, DOI: 10.1289/EHP9018). They estimated air pollution exposure based on participants’ home addresses.

The risk her team found is higher than that found in shorter-term studies, Shaffer says. That could be because they were done in different parts of the world, where the chemical composition of PM2.5—and its health risks—may be different. She also notes that dementia diagnoses in the Seattle study were based on detailed cognitive assessments performed every 2 years rather than on the administrative data, such as health insurance records, used in other studies.

In the absence of treatments for dementia, Shaffer says, the best approach is prevention. “You can’t change your genetics, but air pollution is a modifiable risk,” she says. Still, she says the burden shouldn’t fall on individuals. Data from this study support policies that would reduce ambient PM2.5 levels at a population scale.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry influences particulate matter’s health effects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hyperlocal air pollution analysis shows health inequities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE