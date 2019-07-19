Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Some Marshall Islands radiation levels exceed those of Chernobyl

60 years after nuclear testing ended, radiation levels remain dangerous in the Marshall Islands

by Giuliana Viglione
July 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of a nuclear explosion over the Marshall Islands.
Credit: US Department of Energy
Castle Bravo was the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated by the US.

The US carried out the last of its 67 nuclear weapons tests on the Marshall Islands more than 60 years ago. New research by Columbia University’s K=1 Project, directed by Ivana Nikolic Hughes, shows that contamination on several of the northern islands continues to exceed safety standards set by many countries, as well as the maximum level of radiation agreed upon in a memorandum of understanding between the US and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2019, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1903421116 and DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1903481116). On several islands, the radioactivity in the soil exceeds that found near more recent disaster sites, including Chernobyl, Ukraine, and Fukushima, Japan—up to 1,000 times as great in some areas. Nikolic Hughes notes that Marshallese people often travel to uninhabited islands to collect food, so previous work that focused on inhabited islands may have underestimated their exposures. The team also found radioactivity in a coconut crab, raising the concern of contamination further up the food chain. The exact health risks of this radiation are unknown, but the researchers’ next step is to look for a correlation between mutation levels in local fauna and radioactivity, potentially giving insight into how the local populations might be affected.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE