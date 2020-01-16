Michigan sues chemical firms over PFAS

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen chemical businesses that make or historicallymade per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the state. The suit alleges that 3M, DuPont, Chemours, Archroma, Arkema, and others knowingly and recklessly manufactured, distributed, and disposed of PFAS materials, resulting in the contamination of the state’s natural resources and drinking water. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, reproductive issues, and other health problems. The suit asks the companies to stop selling PFAS and compensate the state for investigation, monitoring, and cleanup.
