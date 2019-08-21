Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Microplastic in drinking water found to pose little risk to humans

Most particles pass through human gut, World Health Organization says

by Cheryl Hogue
August 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows a woman drinking a glass of water.
Credit: Shutterstock

Bottoms up with that glass of H2O—and don’t worry about the tiny pieces of plastic widely found in drinking water, the World Health Organization says.

“Based on the limited information we have, microplastics in drinking water don’t appear to pose a health risk at current levels,” says Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s Department of Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health. What’s more, the WHO recommends against the regular monitoring of microplastics in drinking water, saying regulators and utilities should focus their resources on the removal of pathogens and toxic chemicals.

Microplastics are often defined as ranging from 5 mm to as small as 1 μm long, the WHO says in an analysis. They are typically plastic fragments and fibers. The main types of plastic found in drinking water, both from the tap and bottled, are polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene.

In concluding that microplastic in drinking water poses little risk to people, the WHO considered three types of hazards. One was physically ingesting plastic particles. The second was exposure to chemicals leaching from the plastic, including manufacturing additives such as bisphenol A that can leach from plastic; and toxic pollutants such as polychlorinated biphenyls that can adsorb to polymers. The third was microbial biofilms that can form on plastics.

Evidence suggests that microplastic pieces larger than 150 µm pass through the human gastrointestinal tract and are excreted with feces, the report says. The bodily uptake of tinier plastic bits is expected to be limited, it adds. The health risks from biofilms or any toxic chemicals that they may release are “neglibile,” says Bruce Gordon, WHO coordinator of water, sanitation, and hygiene. Nevertheless, the WHO is calling for more research into the uptake and fate of microplastics in the gut.

Modern and properly operating sewage treatment plants can remove most microplastics from wastewater, the WHO analysis says.

Steve Russell, vice president of plastics at the chemical industry group American Chemistry Council, calls the report good news that “lets stakeholders and policy makers focus resources and attention on higher priorities in delivering safe water.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Focusing on the fate of flushed contact lenses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The pervasiveness of microplastics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toothpaste compounds, including triclosan, build up in toothbrushes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE