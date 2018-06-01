Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Mining archived data for emerging pollutants

Data sharing project lays groundwork for contaminant “early warning network”

by XiaoZhi Lim, special to C&EN
June 1, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Credit: Vastram/Shutterstock
Retrospective analysis of shared data could help accelerate discovery of emerging contaminants in environmental samples.

From pesticides to surfactants to personal care products, the list of contaminants in the environment constantly grows longer. For decades, researchers have been adding compounds or families of compounds to the list, outpaced by the development of new chemicals. “As soon as we identify a contaminant”—and it is scrutinized for adverse environmental or health effects, then regulated or phased out— “another comes to fill the space,” says Kevin V. Thomas, an environmental chemist at the University of Queensland in Australia.

Because this process can take a long time, by the time a compound of concern is on scientists’ radar, it has often already taken a toll. So Thomas led a pilot study to explore how archived high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) data from environmental samples could speed up scientists’ understanding of emerging contaminants (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.8b00365). By retrospectively analyzing the HRMS data, scientists could obtain a picture of where and when suspected contaminants occurred in the environment, even if researchers did not look for those particular compounds during earlier analyses.

In the past five years, advances in mass spectrometry such as increased sensitivity and affordability allowed many research groups to collect HRMS data of their samples, says Diana S. Aga, an environmental scientist from the University of Buffalo who was not involved in the study. Mass spectrometry analysis sorts chemical species based on their masses. In complex samples with thousands of chemicals, like those from wastewater, high-resolution instruments allow species to be distinguished by a fraction of a mass unit when they might have looked identical in low-resolution instruments. Using high resolution thus allows researchers to extract a detailed picture of what these environmental samples contain.

In the last few years, researchers have been storing the HRMS data for possible future use, says Thomas, since spectra contain so much information. As a result, there are now archives of HRMS data that can be mined in retrospective analyses to look for fingerprints that mark the presence of targeted compounds.

Eight research groups around the world decided to see what they could find by pooling data. They analyzed HRMS data previously collected from 48 wastewater, river, and groundwater samples from fourteen countries, including Mexico, Australia, and many European countries. Participants analyzed their data for the presence of a large number of targets, including those in current chemical contaminants databases such as the U.S. EPA’s CompTox Chemistry Dashboard and the European NORMAN Suspect List Exchange. Thomas performed quality control checks to ensure that all of the data were analyzed in comparable ways.

Surfactants were the most prevalent chemicals detected, including polyethylene glycol which was in 85% of the samples. The samples also contained numerous pharmaceuticals and their transformation products, including venlafaxine, an antidepressant, which was found in 68% of the samples. Most of these compounds are not subjects of targeted environmental screening or monitoring programs yet, says Thomas.

Advertisement

“This work demonstrates an important opportunity to develop a network and database” for where and when contaminants and their transformation products emerge in the environment, says Lisa B. Axe, an environmental scientist at the New Jersey Institute of Technology who was not involved in the study. In particular, retrospective analyses done over a long period of time could help researchers better understand how contaminants persist, change, or respond to remediation. The challenge, she says, is getting researchers to pool their data so that larger trends can be extracted.

Toward this goal, the researchers deposited their results online in the NORMAN Suspect List Exchange and EPA’s CompTox Chemistry Dashboard. Thomas hopes more researchers will contribute their archived HRMS data. He envisions an online platform where participating researchers could not only search for the occurrence of particular contaminants, but also match any new data to a constantly updating list of chemical suspects.

.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE