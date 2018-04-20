Orion installing emissions equipment to comply with EPA﻿

Carbon black maker Orion Engineered Carbons will install Haldor Topsoe’s SNOX emissions control technology at its facility in Ivanhoe, La. This will be the first time that the technology—used to remove sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulates—will be deployed in a carbon black plant. In December, Orion and competitors Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy and Columbian Chemicals signed consent decrees with EPA in which they agreed to collectively pay $2.5 million in fines for air pollution violations and install emission-fighting equipment in their plants. Orion also may install a cogeneration unit in Ivanhoe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter