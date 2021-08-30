OxyChem to close Niagara Falls facility

Occidental Petroleum’s OxyChem unit says it will close its plant in Niagara Falls, New York, a move that will affect 130 full-time employees and 20 full-time contractors. The plant’s main products are chlorine, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hypochlorite. OxyChem says it tried over the last several years to make the facility viable. In the end, the firm says, it made the shutdown decision due to “unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs.” The facility is the last operating part of a chemical complex that was built over a century ago and at various times produced plastics and chlorinated benzene and phenol. The complex was also the source of hazardous waste dumped in the nearby Love Canal—mainly while operated by Hooker Chemical, which Occidental purchased in 1968. OxyChem says an affiliated company, Glenn Springs Holdings, will oversee the Niagara Falls property after its decommissioning and will continue to manage OxyChem’s other properties in the region.