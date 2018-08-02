Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Persistent pollutant broken down by sludge microbe

Pilot demonstrations at sites contaminated with dioxane could happen as early as next year

by Cici Zhang﻿
August 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Researchers found a bacterium that can degrade dioxane and co-contaminant chlorinated solvents at the same time. A micrograph of the bacterium is shown here.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett.
The bacterium characterized in this study, seen here in a micrograph, potentially uses an enzyme to oxidize dioxane, facilitating its breakdown.

From activated sludge collected at a local wastewater treatment plant, Mengyan Li and colleagues at New Jersey Institute of Technology have isolated a bacterium that degrades the pollutant 1,4-dioxane (Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.8b00312). EPA considers dioxane a likely human carcinogen, and last August, the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization, detected dangerous levels of the compound in the drinking water of 27 U.S. states.

Chemists use dioxane to stabilize industrial chlorinated solvents, and the manufacturing of certain surfactants generates dioxane as a by-product. As dioxane resists conventional water treatment methods and can cost billions of dollars nationally to remediate, researchers have been searching for biological methods to degrade this compound in contaminated subsurface water, which is a common drinking water source.

The new dioxane-eating microbe isn’t the first to be identified. A major hurdle to applying this kind of strategy has been that dioxane is usually mixed with 1,1-dichloroethylene (1,1-DCE), a derivative of the solvent products that commonly contain dioxane as a stabilizer. But 1,1-DCE inhibits bacteria from removing dioxane because the compound and its oxidized products are toxic to the cells. Fortunately for humans, the bacterium isolated in this study, Azoarcus sp. DD4, degrades both dioxane and 1,1-DCE at the same time. The microbe uses propane as its primary food source, which is critical, Li explains, because if microbe candidates feed only on target pollutants, they would need high concentrations in the field to sustain growth, and dioxane is present typically at parts-per-billion levels.

In the current study, Li’s team found that the DD4 bacterium degraded dioxane and 1,1-DCE in both lab media and contaminated groundwater samples over time and continued to reduce their levels to low enough concentration ranges to satisfy the remediation goals set by several U.S. states. Various states including California and New Jersey have stringent cleanup standards, though currently, no federal-level regulation exists. When the researchers further examined the bacterium, they found that it harbors a gene that encodes an enzyme categorized as a soluble di-iron monooxygenase (SDIMO). Li suspects it could be involved in the first step of the pollutant oxidation process in DD4 (shown).

David Freedman, an environmental engineer at Clemson University who studies biodegradation, says, “Li and colleagues have offered a potentially game-changing solution.” He adds that another feature that makes DD4 favorable is that it doesn’t form clumps to impede its movement through aquifers. David Adamson, who studies dioxane fate at GSI Environmental, says “the findings are highly promising and provide a much clearer path for cleaning up sites contaminated with 1,4-dioxane and chlorinated solvents.” Li says the team is planning on pilot field demonstrations which could happen as early as next year.

CORRECTION: The reaction scheme in this story was updated on August 2, 2018, to correct the product structure in the proposed dioxane degradation. The text of the story was updated on August 2, 2018, to account for the variety of dioxane concentrations at different sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wetland microbe detoxifies PFAS contaminants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GenX chemicals taint sediments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trees with a probiotic boost clean up a carcinogen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE