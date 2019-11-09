Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Pittsburgh’s mayor denounces petrochemical development in western Pennsylvania

Industry critics applaud a stand that expands Bill Peduto’s commitment to a green economy beyond the city limits

by Rick Mullin
November 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A photograph of a petrochemical plant being built on a river. A huge crane is in action.
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN
A plant under construction by Shell Chemical on the Ohio River is scheduled to come on line in 2021.

Mayor Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh drew a hard line on petrochemical development in western Pennsylvania at an environmental conference in the city on Oct. 30.

“Let me be the first politician to say publicly: I oppose any additional petrochemical companies coming to western Pennsylvania,” he told the 2019 Climate Action Summit in a speech in which he encouraged green energy investment instead.

The mayor’s statement was applauded by environmentalists and industry critics in the region around Pittsburgh, where Shell Chemical is building a petrochemical plant that many laud for creating much-needed jobs.

Among the politicians taking an opposite view to the mayor is President Donald J. Trump, who visited the region twice since this summer, extolling the energy and chemical sectors as economic engines. His first visit was to the Shell site in Beaver County, about 50 km from Pittsburgh on the Ohio River, where about 6,000 construction workers are currently at work.

Shell’s cracker is the first to take advantage of low-cost feedstock from the Marcellus Shale, an underground formation rich in natural gas that spreads from southern New York through Pennsylvania and into Ohio and West Virginia.

PTT Global Chemical, a Thai company, has chosen a site in Belmont, Ohio, for a similar plant, and the Pittsburgh Business Times recently reported that ExxonMobil has reengaged with Beaver County officials on talks—started several years ago but recently dormant—about siting a petrochemical facility a stone’s throw from Shell’s. ExxonMobil is said to be scouting sites in Ohio and West Virginia as well.

No project besides Shell’s has a corporate green light. PTT Global Chemical, which recently navigated environmental groups’ challenge to its air permit, has yet to begin construction on its cracker in Ohio. And the Appalachian Storage and Trading Hub, an ambitious scheme to invest in natural gas infrastructure that would help a local petrochemical industry grow out of the Marcellus Shale, is still just a plan.

Still, resistance to more petrochemical manufacturing in the region has given a new focus to citizens’ groups such as the Breathe Collaborative, a collection of environmental groups and agencies.

Matthew Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Collaborative, welcomed Peduto’s statement. “It was music to my ears to have a regional leader speak out about the risk of aligning the region’s future to petrochemicals,” he tells C&EN.

In his speech, Peduto called for cooperation between industry, government, and communities in the region to bolster investment in green energy rather than fossil fuels.

“There is a direct opportunity cost when we continue to invest in 19th-century industry that costs us the opportunity to bring 21st-century industry to this region,” Peduto said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The battle for Lake Maurepas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shell starts up its plastics plant in Pennsylvania
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Activists rally to put a lid on plastics
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE