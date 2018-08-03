C&EN will not publish an issue on Aug. 13, 2018. Watch for C&EN’s special double issue on Aug. 20 revealing this year’s Talented 12, a list of 12 young chemical scientists whose next moves you won’t want to miss.
Letters to the editor
I would like to thank C&EN for its coverage of the growing problem of ocean plastic waste and single-use plastic items, such as packaging, covered in your June 18 issue (page 24). It is somewhat ironic, however, that my weekly C&EN is delivered in a single-use plastic wrap!
Shaun D. Abbott
Laval, Quebec
Editor’s note: C&EN is delivered in a plastic wrapping in two instances: to prevent damage to the issue when delivered to international readers and to package the issue with an additional publication (for example, the “ACS Meeting Insider” delivered with the July 30 issue). In response to reader feedback, we commit to reexamining our C&EN delivery practices involving single-use plastics.
