Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Reactions

September 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Supercritical water to recycle plastics

The importance of the need to chemically revamp the recycling of waste plastics was appropriately featured in C&EN’s June 18 issue (page 24). Strangely, the successful use of water alone to cleave the bonds in these and other giant molecules in a matter of seconds was not mentioned.

Of course, the water must be in a supercritical state, when it has remarkable solvent and heat transport properties, as collected by Yizhak Marcus in “Supercritical Water: A Green Solvent; Properties and Uses.” A more recent book is “Hydrothermal and Supercritical Water Processes” by Gerd Brunner.

In addition to the extreme rapidity of the supercritical water reactions, simultaneously hydrogen atoms are provided from the water that stabilize the free radicals in the small molecules created by bond cleavage in the substrate and thereby reduce or eliminate the objectionable char formation of conventional, purely thermal pyrolysis processes.

To take advantage of these unique characteristics, a continuous reactor system is desirable, and a demonstration-sized unit has been constructed and patented (US Patent No. 9932285).

Several industrial companies (Licella, Renmatix, and Xtrudx) are actively involved with high-temperature water, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology has a substantial program under the leadership of professor William H. Green of the chemical engineering department.

Graham Allan
Seattle

Editor’s note: Allan is an inventor on the patent mentioned in the letter and is involved in the company Xtrudx.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow and P&G partner on polyethylene recycling
Porous liquids company launches
Methanol from CO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE