Trump and Biden discussed chemical plant pollution at Oct. 22 debate

Oct. 22 US presidential debate moderator, Kristen Welker: President Trump, people of color are much more likely to live near oil refineries and chemical plants. In Texas, there are families who worry the plants near them are making them sick. Your administration has rolled back regulations on these kinds of facilities. Why should these families give you another 4 years in office?
Donald J. Trump: The families that we’re talking about are employed heavily and they are making a lot of money, more money than they’ve ever made. . . . I have not heard the numbers or the statistics that you’re saying, but they’re making a tremendous amount of money. Economically, we saved it. . . .
Joe Biden: . . . I used to live near that when I was growing up in Claymont, Delaware. . . . The fact is those frontline communities, it’s not a matter of what you’re paying them. It matters how you keep them safe. What do you do? You impose restrictions. . . .
