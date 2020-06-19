Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

US EPA deems 1-bromopropane a hazardous air pollutant

The solvent is the first chemical added for regulation under the Clean Air Act since 1990

by Britt E. Erickson
June 19, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical structure of 1-bromopropane.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to add the common solvent 1-bromopropane to a list of hazardous air pollutants. The move marks the first time since the Clean Air Act (CAA) was amended in 1990 that the agency has granted a petition to add a chemical to the list.

1-Bromopropane was once touted as an alternative to chlorinated solvents and ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons. The chemical, however, increases the risk of cancer, as well as reproductive and neurological disorders. It is used in metal degreasers, spray adhesives, dry cleaning stain removers, lubricants, and many other products.

Last year, the EPA determined in a draft assessment that certain uses of 1-bromopropane pose “unreasonable risks” to the health of workers and consumers. The agency conducted that assessment under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 1-Bromopropane is one of the first 10 chemicals that the EPA is evaluating under the 2016 revisions to TSCA.

The Halogenated Solvents Industry Alliance (HSIA), which represents manufacturers of chlorinated solvents, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation petitioned the EPA nearly a decade ago to regulate 1-bromopropane as a hazardous air pollutant under the CAA. The petitions claimed that air emissions of 1-bromopropane cause adverse effects to human health. HSIA argued that 1-bromopropane is marketed as an alternative to the solvent trichloroethylene, often without mention of its toxicity.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says in a statement that the EPA is granting the petitions to “protect human health and the environment.” But the timing of the action suggests that the agency will use the listing of 1-bromopropane as a hazardous air pollutant to justify omitting inhalation risks to the general population in its evaluation of the chemical under TSCA. The EPA’s chemical advisory committee criticized the agency for ignoring such risks in its draft TSCA evaluation. The EPA said it would address inhalation risks to the general population by regulating 1-bromopropane under the CAA. The agency is expected to finalize the TSCA evaluation of 1-bromopropane later this year.

Once the EPA issues a rule adding 1-bromopropane to the hazardous air pollutants list, the agency is required to set limits for industrial air emissions of the chemical. It is unclear when the agency will release that rule.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
1,4-dioxane in cleaning products poses risk to workers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA moves to regulate methylene chloride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA confirms risks of brominated flame retardants
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE