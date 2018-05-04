Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

U.S. air quality gains slowing, study shows

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
May 4, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Improvement of U.S. air quality of the past decades has slowed significantly, making it difficult for regions of the country to meet national ozone standards in the future, new research says. The study looked at the two pollutants—nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon monoxide—that combine with sunlight to create ground-level ozone (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1801191115). For NOx, the study found emissions had been dropping at 7% per year between 2005 and 2009, but that rate slowed to 1.7% between 2011 and 2015. CO showed similar rate changes. The researchers, primarily associated with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, attribute the declining emissions reductions to increasing NOx emissions from industrial and residential sources, less-effective catalytic converters for heavy-duty diesel trucks, and a topping out of vehicle emissions reductions. The day the study published, EPA issued its national ozone attainment report that identifies regions out of compliance with air quality standards: 51 areas in 22 states and the District of Columbia still had ozone levels higher than EPA’s limit.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE