Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

US chemical makers don’t need bonds to cover pollution cleanup risks

EPA says existing rules and modern practices are adequate

by Cheryl Hogue
December 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows two men wearing protective suits, hard hats, and respirators using a hose to wet down soil that large equipment is excavating from a contaminated site.
Credit: US Environmental Protection Agency
Soil excavation is a costly method used to clean up contaminated sites.

The US chemical industry doesn’t need to provide extra financial assurance, such as through bonds guaranteeing payment, to show that it can cover potential pollution cleanup, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

“EPA has found that existing environmental regulations and modern industry practices are sufficient to mitigate any risks,” agency administrator Andrew Wheeler says in a statement.

A rule the EPA unveiled Nov. 25 requires no additional financial assurances from the chemical manufacturing, petroleum and coal products manufacturing, and electric power generation sectors. The agency issued the rule under the federal Superfund law, which addresses liability and cleanup of land contaminated with hazardous waste and is officially called the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.

In 2017, the agency finalized a similar rule for hard-rock mining, an activity that the environmental group Earthworks says is the nation’s largest source of hazardous pollutants. A federal appeals court upheld that rule in 2019, putting the Trump EPA on firm legal ground to expand this finding to other industries.

The American Chemistry Council, the main lobbying arm of the US chemical sector, backed the rule. Environmental groups opposed it, arguing that it creates a path for polluting industries to abandon contaminated sites and leave taxpayers with the cleanup bill.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE