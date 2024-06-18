Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Wildfire smoke linked to early deaths

A recent study estimates that more than 50,000 adults died prematurely in California over 11 years due to exposure to wildfire smoke

by Priyanka Runwal
June 18, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Under skies orange with wildfire smoke, bike riders make way along McCovey Cove in San Francisco.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Tens of thousands of people died prematurely in an 11-year period due to exposure to wildfire smoke in California, a recent study estimates.

In the US—particularly in the West—climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires. Smoke produced by these fires has been linked to reduced lung function, cognitive decline, increased risk of heart attacks, and early deaths. A recent study estimates that from 2008 to 2018, exposure to air pollutants called fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in wildfire smoke resulted in 52,500–55,700 premature deaths in California (Sci. Adv. 2024, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adl1252). The researchers calculated a potential economic benefit of between $432 billion and $456 billion from reducing such mortality risks.

“The numbers definitely surprised us,” says Rachel Connolly, an environmental health researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, and lead author of the study, in an email. “These findings are a call to action for forest management and climate mitigation.”

Unlike many previous studies, the work by Connolly and her colleagues distinguished PM2.5 derived from wildfires from that from other sources such as traffic or industrial processes. “It’s a good approach to try to isolate the PM2.5 sources,” says Juan Aguilera, an environmental health researcher at the University of Texas School of Public Health in El Paso who wasn’t involved in the study. “How you tackle wildfire mitigation is totally different [to approaching pollution] from industry and traffic.”

Next, Connolly’s team estimated premature deaths linked to wildfire smoke exposure among people over 25 years of age who died before reaching age 75. But Aguilera notes large variations in the team’s estimates of premature deaths linked to wildfire smoke, which the study also acknowledges. The PM2.5 concentrations at which wildfire smoke exposure can trigger acute and chronic illnesses resulting in death aren’t clearly established. Still, the estimates are staggering, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Long-term study links air pollution exposure to dementia risk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hyperlocal air pollution analysis shows health inequities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE