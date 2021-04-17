Agilyx and AmSty plan polystyrene recycling plant

The recycling firm Agilyx and the polystyrene maker Americas Styrenics plan to build a plant that will convert postconsumer polystyrene plastics into the raw material styrene at AmSty’s styrene plant in St. James, Louisiana. A feasibility study for the plant, which would have 50–100 metric tons per day of capacity, is underway. The partners have worked together before, including operating a waste polystyrene depolymerization plant in Tigard, Oregon, since 2019. And with Ineos Styrolution they are planning a similar facility in Channahon, Illinois.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter