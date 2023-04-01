Agilyx, Styrolution move on plant

After a long delay, the styrenic polymer maker Ineos Styrolution and the recycling technology firm Agilyx are moving ahead on a polystyrene project in Channahon, Illinois. Originally announced in 2019, the plant will have the capacity to convert 100 metric tons of polystyrene waste per day into styrene using a thermal process. Agilyx and Technip Energies will engineer the facility this year before they make a final investment decision. Agilyx and another styrenic polymer maker, Americas Styrenics, operate a polystyrene recycling joint venture in Tigard, Oregon, and are planning a second plant for Louisiana.
