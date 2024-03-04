Altilium raises cash from SQM for battery recycling

The start-up Altilium has raised $12 million in series A funding from the venture capital arm of the lithium producer SQM. Altilium will use the cash to scale up its battery recycling technology in the UK and Europe. The firm shreds batteries, uses hydrometallurgical techniques to extract metals, then produces cathode materials. The British company hopes later this year to start up a plant in Europe capable of recycling batteries from 24,000 cars per year. Altilium also plans to build a recycling plant in the UK.
