Arkema, partners pursue recyclable wind turbine blades

Arkema and several partners in France’s wind energy sector will develop prototypes of recyclable wind turbine blades. The composite blades will be made with Arkema’s Elium thermoplastic, which unlike traditional thermoset resins can be depolymerized or dissolved to recover resin and glass fibers. The team includes LM Wind Power, a blade designer and manufacturer; Owens Corning, which makes glass fibers; and Engie, a wind farm operator. The project will receive $22 million from one of France’s materials research institutes.
