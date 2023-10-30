Ascend and Koura to recycle battery graphite

The battery recycler Ascend Elements will work with the fluorine chemical firm Koura—whose parent company, Orbia, has invested in Ascend—to commercialize technology for recycling graphite anode material in batteries. Some battery recycling processes can recover graphite, but Ascend claims that the product isn’t usually pure enough for batteries. Graphite has received less attention from recyclers because it’s less valuable than cathode metals like cobalt, lithium, and nickel. Orbia is also working with Ascend to recycle fluorine chemicals in batteries.
