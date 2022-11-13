Ascend buys Circular Polymers

Nylon producer Ascend Performance Materials has purchased a majority stake in the California recycler Circular Polymers, which reclaims nylon, polyester, and polypropylene polymers from discarded carpet. Ascend says Circular will supply feedstock for its new line of ReDefyne mechanically recycled resins. Since 2018, Circular has processed 40,000 metric tons of carpet and has supplied polyester for an Eastman depolymerization plant.
