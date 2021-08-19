Asia gets more plastics recycling projects

Next-generation plastics recycling projects are moving ahead in Asia. Mitsubishi Chemical is licensing Mura Technology’s HydroPRS process for a plant in Ibaraki, Japan. The catalytic process uses heat, pressure, and supercritical water to break down plastics into oils and chemicals. And SK Global Chemical will develop a plant in South Korea based on PureCycle Technologies’ approach, which uses a solvent to purify postconsumer polypropylene. PureCycle recently said it will build a $440 million plant in Georgia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter