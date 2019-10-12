BASF and QuantaFuel partner for polymer recycling

BASF is investing $22 million in the Norwegian firm Quantafuel, which is building a 16,000-metric-ton-per-year pyrolysis plant in Skive, Denmark. When it starts up later this year it will convert mixed plastics into pyrolysis oil. At its complex in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF will convert the oil into products such as nylon and polystyrene foam under its Ccycled brand. BASF and Quantafuel aim to optimize the production process to make chemical feedstocks such as naphtha. Quantafuel ultimately wants to license its pyrolysis technology to third parties.
