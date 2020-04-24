BASF collaborates on chemical bar code

BASF and the Australian start-up Security Matters are working to improve the traceability of plastics during the recycling process. Security Matters has developed a chemical bar code that the partners say provides information about plastics yet doesn’t alter their performance. The bar code will help address challenges in sorting plastics and authenticating sustainability claims. BASF says the code will also allow it to devise optimal plastic additive packages.
