BASF to recycle large batteries from Iveco Group vehicles

Iveco Group has selected BASF as a partner in battery recycling. As part of their arrangement, the German chemical maker will get old batteries from trucks, vans, and buses built by Iveco and turn them into black mass, a powder containing key battery metals. BASF is building a recycling plant capable of producing black mass in Schwarzheide, Germany. The company hopes to eventually build a metal refinery in Europe to extract metals from black mass. In addition, BASF has partnerships in Finland with firms that extract metals from black mass.
