Bankrupt PET recycler CarbonLite is sold off

Firms are buying up the manufacturing assets of CarbonLite, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycler that filed for bankruptcy in March. PET producer Indorama Ventures is buying the company’s facility in Dallas, which has 92,000 metric tons (t) per year of recycling capacity. Indorama competitor Alpek is reportedly bidding on CarbonLite’s new plant in Pennsylvania. And the recycler Evergreen is buying the firm’s operations in Riverdale, California. That facility has about 45,000 t per year of capacity for food-grade PET recycling.
