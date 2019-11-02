Big soda seeks boost in bottle recycling

Three of the world’s largest beverage makers—Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Keurig Dr Pepper—are working together to boost recycling of beverage bottles. The companies say they will direct $100 million—to be matched by $300 million from other grants and investments—to the Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners to aid local recycling programs. The companies say they want to raise awareness that polyethylene terephthalate bottles are 100% recyclable.
