Borealis gets majority of recycling firm

Borealis has acquired a controlling interest in the Belgium-based recycler Renasci, which operates a pyrolysis plant in Oostende, Belgium, that breaks down waste plastics into fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Borealis acquired a 10% interest in the company in 2021 and has upped its stake to just over 50%. Borealis aims to make 600,000 metric tons per year of plastics based on recycled and recovered raw materials by 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter