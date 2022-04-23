Carbios mulls North American PET recycling plant

The French plastics recycling firm Carbios says it is scoping out sites for its first North American plant. The company is developing an enzymatic process to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into its raw materials, terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. Carbios is building its first plant, set to open in 2025 with capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year, at Indorama’s PET plant in Longlaville, France. CEO Emmanuel Ladent says the North American facility would also likely be colocated with a PET plant. He expects a decision next year.
