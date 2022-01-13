Chevron Phillips invests in plastics recycling

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s sustainable investment arm is investing in two chemical recycling firms, Nexus Circular and Mura Technology. Atlanta-based Nexus supplies pyrolysis oil to Chevron Phillips. London-based Mura is developing a catalytic recycling process that employs supercritical water, heat, and pressure to break down plastics. Separately, Chevron Phillips has made its first commercial-scale sales of Marlex Anew Circular Polyethylene, its line of plastics derived from pyrolysis oil made from postconsumer plastic.
