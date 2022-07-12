Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Recycling

Circ raises $30 million for textile-blend recycling

US firm says it can recycle any ratio of cotton and polyester fiber

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 12, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Three petri dishes containing, from left, chopped up fabric, a white fluff, and a transparent thread.
Credit: Circ
Circ's hydrothermal process turns polyester-cotton blend fabrics (left) into cellulose (center) and recycled polyester (right).

The Virginia-based textile recycling start-up Circ has raised $30 million in a series B funding round. The investment was led by the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures and joined by the clothing retailer Inditex and the textile manufacturer Milliken, among other new and existing investors.

Circ’s central claim is that it can recycle cotton-polyester textile blends containing any ratio of the two fiber types. The dual outputs can then be used to make cellulosic textiles such as lyocell or viscose on the one hand and new polyester textiles on the other. The firm is guarded about the chemical details of its process, saying “Circ’s technology is based in hydrothermal technology—water, pressure, and responsible chemistry.”

If successful, the technology will get around one of the main barriers to widespread recycling of fabric by tackling both components of cotton-poly blends, which make up a major portion of the textiles produced every year. Existing recycling processes often treat one or the other component as waste, if they can handle blends at all.

Tiffany Hua, an analyst at the market intelligence firm Lux Research, points to Infinited Fiber, which raised $36 million in 2021 for cellulose-fiber recycling, and Ambercycle, which raised $21.6 million in January for polyester recycling. Circ, she says, “is facing a difficult challenge of recycling post-consumer blended garments while others focus on simpler feedstocks and processes.”

“$30 million is no small amount,” Hua says of Circ’s fundraising, but textile recyclers will also need participation from garment makers and other consumer goods firms “to ensure textiles are efficiently and responsibly designed, manufactured, and recovered to ease the costs and complexity of recycling post-consumer textile waste.”

In a press release about the funding, Circ CEO Peter Majeranowski says his firm has that participation. “With this investment round, we’ve secured suppliers, purchasers, and major financial stakeholders to establish a much cleaner fashion future,” he says. Majeranowski says the firm plans to use the funds to engineer larger-scale facilities, support product launches, and hire engineering, R&D, management, and business development staff.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical recycling of textiles advances, shakily
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transforming textiles
Natural Fiber Welding raises $15 million
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE