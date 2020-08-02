Coca-Cola bottler invests in recycling

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), which calls itself the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, is investing in CuRe Technology. CuRe is developing a process to partially depolymerize postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate into shorter-chain polymers that are then purified of contamination and recondensed into longer, reusable polymers. CuRe is running a pilot plant in the Netherlands and plans to scale up to 25,000 metric tons per year. CCEP has committed to buy most of the plant’s output.
