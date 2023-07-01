DePoly gets money for recycling

The Sion, Switzerland–based polyester recycling firm DePoly has raised $13.8 million in a seed funding round led by BASF Venture Capital and Wingman Ventures. DePoly has been developing a technology to break down polyethylene terephthalate into its basic raw materials, terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, at room temperature and standard pressure. It runs a pilot plant that can process 50 metric tons (t) per year of plastic and aims to build a demonstration facility with 500 t of capacity.
