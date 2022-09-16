Dow and Mura plan first plastics recycling plant in Germany

Dow and Mura Technology have picked the site for the first of what they hope will be many plastics recycling plants. The firms plan to build a plant at Dow’s Böhlen, Germany, complex that will convert plastic waste into about 100,000 metric tons (t) per year of feedstock, which Dow will use in its ethylene cracker on the site. Mura’s HydroPRS technology uses supercritical steam to break down hard-to-recycle plastic waste, such as multilayer packaging, into naphtha and other hydrocarbons. Mura expects to open its first commercial plant, with 20,000 t of annual capacity, in Teesside, England, next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter