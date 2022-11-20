Dow, WM collaborate on plastic film recycling

Dow and WM, formerly known as Waste Management, have launched a program to recycle plastic film. The program is in Hickory, Illinois, where 3,500 households will be able to discard film items like bread bags, plastic wrap, and dry cleaning bags along with their other curbside recyclables. After expanding the progream to additional cities, WM hopes to collect 120,000 metric tons (t) of film waste annually. Today, only 1.9% of US households can recycle film; WM aims to reach 8% by 2025. Dow recently tripled its target for making circular and renewable plastics to 3 million t per year by 2030.
