Dow invests in African plastics recycler

Dow is investing in the Kenyan plastics recycler Mr. Green Africa. The investment, Dow’s first in an African recycling firm, will allow Mr. Green Africa to expand in Kenya and elsewhere, creating 200 jobs and enabling it to recycle 90,000 metric tons of plastic waste over the next 4 years. The polymer maker and Mr. Green Africa plan to provide about 5,000 local waste pickers who collect plastic for recycling with better incentives, including bigger fees for plastic waste and local sorting centers. The two firms have collaborated since 2019.
