DuPont exits polysilicon business with sale of Hemlock stake

DuPont has sold its roughly 40% stake in the Hemlock Semiconductor joint venture with Corning and Shin-Etsu Handotai to Hemlock for $725 million. The deal includes DuPont’s business in trichlorosilane, a raw material for making polysilicon, used in semiconductors and solar cells. DuPont inherited the stake during the DowDuPont merger and had considered it noncore. Corning now owns about 80% of Hemlock.
