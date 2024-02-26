Eastman secures supply for recycling plant

Eastman Chemical has signed an agreement with the European recycling firm Dentis Group to secure postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for the methanolysis-based depolymerization plant it is building in Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine, France. Dentis will supply Eastman with 30,000 metric tons (t) of PET from plants in France, Italy, and Spain. Eastman says that with the agreement, it has secured 70% of the feedstocks for its recycling plant. Separately, Eastman has signed a contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling to secure hard-to-recycle PET waste for the depolymerization plant it is starting up in Kingsport, Tennessee.
