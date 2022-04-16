Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Recycling

Encina slates plastics recycling plant as Brightmark cancels

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The plastics recycling start-up Encina has announced plans for its first major plant, in Point Township, Pennsylania. The $1.1 billion complex will use catalytic pyrolysis to turn 450,000 metric tons (t) of plastic waste per year into 200,000 t of benzene, toluene, xylene, and other chemicals. According to Encina CEO Dave Roesser, the plant will primarily process polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene drawn from municipalities in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the Northeast. Encina raised $55 million from investors in March, and Roesser says he’s confident that it can get additional financing once the project achieves such milestones as receiving environmental permits. Separately, according to the Macon Newsroom, Brightmark Energy has canceled plans to build a $680 million facility in Macon, Georgia, that would have turned 400,000 t of plastics per year into diesel, naphtha, and wax. The company has been putting the finishing touches on a smaller plant in Ashley, Indiana. According to the Newsroom report, Brightmark ran afoul of agreements with local authorities when it failed to demonstrate the technology at its Indiana plant.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE