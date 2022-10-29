ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, and Cyclyx plan Houston plastics processing plant

ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell Industries, and the plastic waste supply chain firm Cyclyx International plan to build a plastics processing facility in the Houston area. The partners say the $100 million plant will take in waste from community recycling programs and transform it into feedstock suitable for both mechanical and chemical recycling plants. ExxonMobil is completing a pyrolysis-based plastics recycling unit in Baytown, Texas. LyondellBasell is implementing its catalytic process in Germany.
