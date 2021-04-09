ExxonMobil backing French pyrolysis project

ExxonMobil Chemical is collaborating on a plastics recycling project in France with Plastic Energy, which uses pyrolysis to break down postconsumer plastics into a synthetic oil that can be processed back into plastics. Plastic Energy plans to build a plant at ExxonMobil’s chemical complex in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, France. It is scheduled to start up in 2023 with a capacity of 25,000 metric tons per year. Plastic Energy already operates two such plants in Spain and is building one in the Netherlands.
