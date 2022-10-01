ExxonMobil will recycle synthetic turf

TenCate Grass, a maker of synthetic turf for sport fields, has launched a recycling program with ExxonMobil and Cyclyx International, a plastic waste supply chain firm. TenCate will begin the program by shredding 50 artificial-turf fields at a facility in California. A pyrolysis plant that ExxonMobil is building in Baytown, Texas, will then break down the material into hydrocarbons that ExxonMobil will process back into plastics. Some 24 million m2 of artificial turf are installed across North America, TenCate says.
