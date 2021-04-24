Firms plan plastics recycling in Europe

Big firms are backing more chemical recycling projects. Ineos Styrolution and Trinseo have selected Recycling Technologies as a technology partner for a pair of plants that will break down waste polystyrene into styrene. Ineos plans a facility in France, while Trinseo plans one in Belgium. Both would be able to process 15,000 metric tons of waste per year. Recycling Technologies will build a pilot plant based on its fluidized bed reactor in the UK next year. Meanwhile, BASF, the recycling firm Quantafuel, and the waste management company Remondis are planning a waste plastics pyrolysis plant in Europe. BASF would use the resultant pyrolysis oil as a feedstock for chemical production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter