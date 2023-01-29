Firms plan tire recycling in Europe

Pyrum Innovations, based in Germany, and the Norwegian firm Polyfuels Group are forming a joint venture to build four pyrolysis plants that will convert used tires into liquid hydrocarbon fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Each of the plants will have the capacity to process 20,000 metric tons of tires per year. The partners intend to locate the plants in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia by 2030. Pyrum, which developed the technology, already operates a plant in Dillingen/Saar, Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter