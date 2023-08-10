Indorama expands recycling in Brazil

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) maker Indorama Ventures has nearly tripled capacity at its recycling plant in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, to 25,000 metric tons per year. The company spent $20 million on the project, which included installing equipment to wash and grind bottles. The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank, provided the Thailand-based firm with a $300 million loan for such projects in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Brazil.
